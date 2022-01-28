Citigroup Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $25.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.45 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 167,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

