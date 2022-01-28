Citigroup Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $80.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $4,360,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

