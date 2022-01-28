Citigroup Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $381.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $381.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.10 and a 200-day moving average of $321.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.