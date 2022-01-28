Citigroup Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $381.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $381.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.
ROK stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.10 and a 200-day moving average of $321.16.
In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
