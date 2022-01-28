Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

