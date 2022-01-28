Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after buying an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after buying an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

