Civic Price Tops $0.24 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Civic has a market cap of $163.91 million and approximately $25.46 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00105311 BTC.

About Civic

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

