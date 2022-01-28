ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Shares Down 1%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $40.93. 1,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62.

