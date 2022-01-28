Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Shares Down 0.3%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 6,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.