ClinTex CTi Price Tops $0.0334 on Major Exchanges (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $109,183.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

