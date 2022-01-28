CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $410.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008409 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,755,374 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

