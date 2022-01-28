CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 11.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $34,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.91 and a fifty-two week high of $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

