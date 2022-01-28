CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CMGO opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

