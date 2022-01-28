Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 629,181 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $17.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

