Cohort (LON:CHRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $450.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 469 ($6.33), with a volume of 17596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.48).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 542.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. The company has a market capitalization of £192.99 million and a PE ratio of 41.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.98%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis acquired 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($3,003.24).

About Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

