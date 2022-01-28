Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.55% of Cohu worth $226,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 109.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $212,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $30.52 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $398,280 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

