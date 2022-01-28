Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004201 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $294.26 million and $38.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

