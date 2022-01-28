Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $162.33

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.33 and last traded at $169.92, with a volume of 84698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its 200 day moving average is $263.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

