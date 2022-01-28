Coldstack (CLS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $164,363.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.92 or 0.06767135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.43 or 1.00135723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

