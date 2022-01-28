Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.20

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $600.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

