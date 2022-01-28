Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.20

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 4491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $600.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.
In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
