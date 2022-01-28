Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.01

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 132582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

