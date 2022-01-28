Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comcast has raised its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

