Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $64.00 at Cowen

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 153,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.