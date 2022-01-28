Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.15

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.15 and traded as high as C$11.73. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 571,996 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUF.UN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.30.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

