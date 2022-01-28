Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 274.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CMWAY opened at $66.91 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

