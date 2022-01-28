Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $35,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.