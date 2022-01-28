Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%.

Shares of TCFC stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40.

Get Community Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.