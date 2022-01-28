Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.35

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 1864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

