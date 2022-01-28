Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CODYY opened at $12.88 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.