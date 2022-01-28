Comparing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CubeSmart alerts:

This table compares CubeSmart and CoreSite Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 15.83 $165.62 million $1.10 44.68 CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.34 $79.31 million $2.06 82.24

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than CoreSite Realty. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CubeSmart and CoreSite Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 4 2 0 2.14 CoreSite Realty 1 10 3 0 2.14

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $50.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.02%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $156.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.72%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CubeSmart pays out 156.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62% CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09%

Summary

CubeSmart beats CoreSite Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.