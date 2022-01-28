CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CMPO stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

CompoSecure Inc is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc, formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.