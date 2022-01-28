Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Conceal has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $5,418.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,736.52 or 1.00141849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00252162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00159398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00326109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,387,573 coins and its circulating supply is 11,744,979 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.