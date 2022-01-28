Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND) Trading 0.1% Higher

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.94. 470,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,034,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Concord Acquisition by 19,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

