Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.93 or 0.06775217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00291279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00786462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066780 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00397370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00239953 BTC.

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

