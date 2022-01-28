CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of CONMED worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,444,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CONMED stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock worth $8,186,418. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

