ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. 201,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.