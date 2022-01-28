CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of CONSOL Energy worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 334.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 145,039 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.57. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

