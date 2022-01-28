Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 140,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 150,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

In related news, insider John Tognetti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total value of C$96,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,185,870. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,588 shares of company stock valued at $143,626.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

