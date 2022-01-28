Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Construction Partners has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Construction Partners stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

