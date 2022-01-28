Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Capitalization of $247,172.78 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $247,172.78 and approximately $2,253.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

