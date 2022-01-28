ContentBox (BOX) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $457,511.66 and approximately $3,434.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.53 or 0.00279603 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

