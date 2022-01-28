Contrasting Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -265.39% -52.89% -47.10% Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10%

7.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Mastercard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $370,000.00 128.90 $88.93 million N/A N/A Mastercard $15.30 billion 22.51 $6.41 billion $8.13 43.12

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Future FinTech Group and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 1 15 0 2.94

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $430.81, indicating a potential upside of 22.90%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Risk and Volatility

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””. It is also engaged in development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

