ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.75) to GBX 256 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

