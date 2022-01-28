Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $24.21 or 0.00064253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $18.49 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,728,650 coins and its circulating supply is 48,052,050 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.