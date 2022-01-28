Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

CNVY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth $6,450,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

