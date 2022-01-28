CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Critical Analysis

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -9.85% N/A -31.74% Shutterstock 13.48% 23.73% 13.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and Shutterstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Shutterstock 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.22%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Shutterstock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $441.51 million 0.05 -$47.37 million ($0.52) -0.61 Shutterstock $666.69 million 4.88 $71.77 million $2.71 32.86

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shutterstock beats CooTek (Cayman) on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial. The Other Category segment comprises of webdam. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

