Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

