Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Down 0.6%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.