Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Down 9.4%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB)’s share price fell 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$51.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 147.23 square kilometers and has an additional 1,861.85 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

