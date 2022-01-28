CorionX Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $228,618.72 and $88,889.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00107130 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,331,054 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

