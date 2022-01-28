Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,455 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands accounts for 3.3% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 1.02% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after buying an additional 1,623,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 856,964 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 158.8% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 441,759 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 440,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CNR stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

